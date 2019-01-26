San Marcos Water Polo Has Tough Night Against Foothill

Water Polo

San Marcos ran into a hot-shooting Foothill girls water polo team in the quarterfinals of the Irvine So Cal Championships and was beaten 14-6 on Friday night.

"We trailed by three at half, 7-4, and had our opportunities," coach Chuckie Roth said. "However, Foothill had a great night of shooting and their press defense was very good."

The Knights' defense made it difficult for San Marcos' goalscorers to get good looks.

Cassidy Miller led the Royals with two goals and Hannah Meyer, Megan Musick, Claire Kronen and Fiona Kuesis had one each.

Goalie Riley Christen made 10 saves.

Julia Janov scored five goals and Malia Allen added four to pace Foothill's attack.

The Royals (13-9) play in the fifth-through-eighth bracket on Saturday, opening against San Clemente.