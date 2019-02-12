Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, February 13 , 2019, 2:07 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Water Polo

San Marcos Water Polo Roars Back, Beats Mater Dei in Division 1 5th-Place Semifinal

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 12, 2019 | 8:06 p.m.

San Marcos stormed back from a 6-2 deficit and beat Mater Dei, 11-10, in overtime in a CIF-SS Division 1 fifth-place semifinal girls water polo playoff game on Tuesday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

The Royals will play crosstown rival Dos Pueblos for fifth place on Thursday at the EAC.

San Marcos started its comeback in the second quarter, pulling to within three, 8-5. In the third, Ella Prentice scored two goals from Fiona Kuesis to make it a 9-8 game.

Mater Dei went ahead 10-8 before Claire Kronen and Megan Musick found the back of the cage to tie the score at 10-10 and sent the game into overtime.

Prentice scored with 15 secdonds left in the first overtime to give the Royals the win.

Kuesis and Cassidy Miller each had three goals, Prentice and Musick scored two apiece and Kronen had one for the Royals.

Goalie Riley Christen made seven of her eight saves in the second half.

Hanna Meyer was a standout at center defender.  

"She has been the backbone for our defense all season long," coach Chuckie Roth said.

"Everyone played their hearts out," Roth continued.  "Several girls are sick and injured, but they played for their teammates and school. I was really proud of our mental composure as we trailed the majority of the game. We have been through many adverse situations and was proud that we did not look at the scoreboard but just played the game. 

"I realize we lost in a tight quarterfinal game to Foothill, however, to qualify for the elite 8 in Division 1 is a really big deal. I am truly proud of the this group, its leadership and ability to be resilient."

San Marcos honored its four seniors before the game. They are Catalina Perez, Kuesis, Sara Engmyr and Chloe Van Boglen.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 