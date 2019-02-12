San Marcos Water Polo Roars Back, Beats Mater Dei in Division 1 5th-Place Semifinal

Water Polo

San Marcos stormed back from a 6-2 deficit and beat Mater Dei, 11-10, in overtime in a CIF-SS Division 1 fifth-place semifinal girls water polo playoff game on Tuesday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

The Royals will play crosstown rival Dos Pueblos for fifth place on Thursday at the EAC.

San Marcos started its comeback in the second quarter, pulling to within three, 8-5. In the third, Ella Prentice scored two goals from Fiona Kuesis to make it a 9-8 game.

Mater Dei went ahead 10-8 before Claire Kronen and Megan Musick found the back of the cage to tie the score at 10-10 and sent the game into overtime.

Prentice scored with 15 secdonds left in the first overtime to give the Royals the win.

Kuesis and Cassidy Miller each had three goals, Prentice and Musick scored two apiece and Kronen had one for the Royals.

Goalie Riley Christen made seven of her eight saves in the second half.

Hanna Meyer was a standout at center defender.

"She has been the backbone for our defense all season long," coach Chuckie Roth said.

"Everyone played their hearts out," Roth continued. "Several girls are sick and injured, but they played for their teammates and school. I was really proud of our mental composure as we trailed the majority of the game. We have been through many adverse situations and was proud that we did not look at the scoreboard but just played the game.

"I realize we lost in a tight quarterfinal game to Foothill, however, to qualify for the elite 8 in Division 1 is a really big deal. I am truly proud of the this group, its leadership and ability to be resilient."

San Marcos honored its four seniors before the game. They are Catalina Perez, Kuesis, Sara Engmyr and Chloe Van Boglen.