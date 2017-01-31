San Marcos Water Polo Romps Past Buena for 20th Win

The younger players shined for San Marcos in a 14-4 Channel League girls water polo victory over Buena on Tuesday.
Sophomore Sky Mainz was solid in goal, stopping a career-high 11 shots. Freshman Claire Kronen led the scoring with three goals, while Nikki Aponte, Maddie Owens, Luiza Moreno and Hannah Meyer each scored two. Emma Engmyr, Piper Smith, Cassidy Miller and Sara Engmyr had one goal.
The Royals (20-3, 7-0 in league) next play at the Southern California Championships on Thursday in Orange County. They open against Esperanza at Foothill High.
