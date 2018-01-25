San Marcos Water Polo Scores Impressive Win Over Orange Lutheran

Fiona Kuesis scored three goals, and San Marcos tuned up for this weekend's Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions with a big non-league win over Orange Lutheran, 10-5, at the SBHS pool on Thursday night.

The Royals (7-4) had lost to OLU by one goal back in December at the Villa Park Tournament.

"Today was a good win," San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said. "The girls were excited to play a game. We still have a lot to work on but it was rewarding to see improvement. I think our team did well on movement and our five-man defense tonight.

Sophomore Megan Musick and senior Sarah Owens each had two goals, while sophomores Claire Kronen and Hannah Meyer and senior Piper Smith each scored one.

Goalie Sophie Trumbull made 11 saves.

The Royals open the TOC at 2:30 p.m. Friday agianst Los Osos.

