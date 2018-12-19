San Marcos Water Polo Sweeps Lompoc, Cabrillo

San Marcos took on Lompoc and Cabrillo in a Channel League girls water polo doubleheader for the Royals and swept both games on Wednesday.
The Royals, coming off a tough loss against Santa Barbara, beat Lompoc 5-2 and took down Cabrillo 17-4.
Chloe Spievak had four goals on the day and Sara Engmyr tallied three.
"I’m really proud of Chloe Spievak for playing phenomenal two-meter defense against Cabrillo, and I felt that freshman Madi
Sparre had her best game of the season so far with some great one-on-one moves," said San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth.
Goalie Riley Christen had a total of seven blocks in the two wins.
San Marcos is 6-5 on the season and 2-1 in the Channel League.