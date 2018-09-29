San Marcos Water Polo Takes 3rd at Villa Park Tournament

Water Polo

San Marcos ran into foul trouble in the third period of its semifinal game against Righetti at the Villa Park Water Polo Tournament, and the Warriors capitalized and beat the Royals, 12-8, on Saturday.

The score was tied 5-5 at halftime. Righetti took a 9-6 lead in the third period.

In the third-place game, San Marcos defeated Capistrano Valley 12-8.

Trevor Ricci had five goals to lead the Royals, who blanked Capo Valley 4-0 in the fourth period. Kellen Radtkey scored twice in the fourth period and Ricci and Liam McCarthy had single goals.

San Marcos returns home with a 7-7 record. The Royals host Santa Barbara in a Channel League match on Thursday.