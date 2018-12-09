San Marcos Water Polo Takes Second at Villa Park Tournament

Water Polo

San Marcos finished as runner-up at the Villa Park Girls Water Polo Tournament, falling to Orange Lutheran, 12-8, in the final on Saturday.

The Royals advanced to the championship game by beating Los Alamitos 8-4.

In the final, goalie Riley Christian made eight blocks and Hannah Meyer played outstanding defense in the tightly contested game. Orange Lutheran scored some big goals in the fourth period and pulled away for the victory.

Despite the loss, San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth liked how his team played in the tournament.

"As the weekend progressed, we began to perform better as a team," he said.

In the semifinal game, the Royals were down 2-0 going into the third period when Megan Musick scored the first goal. That ignited the team to victory.

"From there, we gained momentum and started scoring," said Roth. "Fiona Keusis, Hannah Meyer and Cassidy Miller all

scored two goals over the course of the game.

"As a coach, I was very proud of my team for overcoming obstacles in the Los Al game," he added. "We played a great second half and stayed mentally resilient. We keep getting better each day and each game, and we are committed to the process.

The Royals ahead back to Orange County this week, facing Laguna Beach at Santa Margarita High at 5 p.m. on Friday.






