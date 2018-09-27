San Marcos Water Polo Wins 2 at Villa Park Tournament

Water Polo

San Marcos opened play in the Villa Park Water Polo Tournament with wins over MLK (14-9) and Woodcreek of Sacramento (15-10) on Thursday.

The Royals jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first quarter against MLK, but the lead was cut to 6-5 by halftime.

"Foul trouble early in the game put us in a little bit of trouble," said coach Peera Sukavivatanachai.

The Royals led 10-8 after three periods and pulled away in the fourth.

"We managed to stay composed and patient, and we were able to open up a bigger lead in the fourth," said Sukavivatanachai,

The Royals were solid on power plays, converting on five of nine.



Against Woodcreek, San Marcos rallied from a 6-5 halftime deficit. James Oriskovich, despite being quadruple teammed, was able to score the tying goal in the third period, and the Royals gradually pulled away.

"We started the fourth quarter strong with a goal apiece from Daniel Goldberg and Trevor Ricci," said Sukavivatanachai.

The Royals got four goals from Kellen Radtkey from the perimeter in the final period to seal the win.

San Marcos faces defending Division 3 champion La Serna on Friday at Yorba Linda High.

