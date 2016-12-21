San Marcos Water Polo Wins in Paige Hauschild’s Return

Water Polo

Paige Hauschild returned from New Zealand and scored six goals for San Marcos in an 11-6 non-league girls water polo win at Foothill in Anaheim on Wednesday.

Hauschild played for Team USA at the FINA Women's Youth World Championships. The team finished in fifth place.

Piper Smtih scored three goals and Brittany Prentice and Sarah Owens added one apiece. San Marcos pulled away in the fourth quarter after holding a one-goal lead after three.

Coach Chuckie Roth said goalie Sophie Trumbull played a "phenomenal game" with seven blocks.

The Royals are back in action on Dec. 29 at home against The Bishop's School of La Jolla.

