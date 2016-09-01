San Marcos Water Polo Wins Season Opener

Water Polo

Led by six goals from Jesse Morrison and seven saves from goalie Ben Spievak, the San Marcos boys water polo team started the season with a 12-6 win at Arroyo Grande on Thursday.

"Today was a good start to our season," San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton said. "We didn't shoot the ball very well as we are still working some rust off, but our defense played pretty solidly and we were able to pick up our first win of 2016."

Also scoring for San Marcos was Spencer Wood with three goals, Miles Cole with two, and Adam Fuller with one.

San Marcos next plays at Mira Costa this Saturday.

