San Marcos Water Polo Works Overtime to Get Past Carlsbad

Water Polo

Cassidy Miller and Ella Prentice scored overtime goals to give San Marcos a 12-10 girls water polo win over a solid Carlsbad team on Saturday at Santa Barbara High.

The Royals built a 7-2 lead in the first period only to have Carlsbad battle back and tie the score at 9-9 with seven seconds left in the fourth period.

Jordan Neushul, the cousin of former Dos Pueblos water polo stars Kiley, Jamie and Ryan Neushul, scored the game-tying goal for Carlsbad.

UCLA-bound Fiona Kuesis and junior Cassidy Miller each scored three goals, while Prentice, Hannah Meyer and Megan Musick each had two goals for the defending CIF-SS Division 1 champions.

“Carlsbad is very good, and a 7-2 first quarter was not a closed book,” San Marco coach Chuckie Roth said. “Their goalie played well down the stretch and that made for a close game.”

The Royals also played Santa Ynez in a Channel League game on Saturday and rolled to a 13-1 win.

Sara Engmyr, Emma Engmyr and Maddie Sparre led the way with three goals each.

“I am proud of my team and how hard we work. We had a great holiday of training and games,” Roth said. “Now we game prep for Orange Lutheran and Mater Dei, who we will face early In the Tournament of Champions.”