San Marcos Win Last 2 Games at So Cal Championships, Finish in Fifth

Water Polo

San Marcos girls water polo finished strong at the So Cal Championships, beating San Clemente and Corona del Mar on Saturday to finish in fifth place.

Cassidy Miller scored three goals and Ella Prentice and Caroline Courtois each had two steals for the Royals in the win over San Clemente.

Goalkeeper Riley Christen, who was named to the all-tournament team, made 10 blocks in the game.

In the nightcap, the Claire Kronen scored the winning goal in a 6-5 victory over Corona del Mar.

Megan Musick had three assists.

“Really great tournament," San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said. "We played well as a team, improving as we go and putting up a good fight in high-pressure situations. "Our overall confidence is growing.”

The Royals (15-9) next play in the Channel League Tournament.

