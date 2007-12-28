San Marcos Wins 11th-Straight, While Dos Pueblos Edges Santa Barbara

It looked like San Marcos would have to settle for an impressive 10-game winning streak Thursday night in the second round of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic. Oxnard had stretched its lead to nine points to open the fourth quarter, thanks to a 14-1 run in the third that had given the Yellow Jackets apparent control of the game.

Almost.

“Perseverance” accounted for the solid, 52-51 comeback win, according to second-year San Marcos head coach Jarrod Bradley.

“We were behind, but never got down on ourselves, never lost belief,” he said.

Of such things win streaks are made.

The Royals, up 26-25 at the half, lost their edge after the break. Oxnard began winning battles for the ball, muscling inside and converting offensive rebounds. Oxnard’s 14-1 run featured Kevin Mulloy elevating and drilling soft jumpers for most of his 10 second-half points, and Derek Shutt scoring repeatedly in the paint.

Scott Moll’s superb defense of Oxnard’s scoring leader, Ryan Islas, was impressive all night. But it didn’t put points on the board and, with things growing dark, the Royals needed points badly.

Enter Frank Nordin, a 6-foot-5 Swedish exchange student, who re-established Royal authority inside and even splashed a three from deep, scoring nine of his eventual 14 points in a flurry to get his team back into it midway through the fourth period.

A Moll drive, the sweet touch of Brian Pearson (17), and the confident drives and shooting of Nick Marquez (13) enabled San Marcos to respond to Oxnard’s inside offense and even the score at 48 with 2:13 left.

Tied again, 51-51, with 19.5 seconds on the clock, Marquez drove aggressively and was fouled. He missed the first but nailed the second for the go-ahead point.

A strong Royals’ defense foiled two Oxnard attenpts to win in the last 10 seconds to take the game, and their win streak, to 11. That’s the most consecutive wins for a San Marcos team in 14 years.

The Royals, who already have won two preseason tournament titles this year, will take on Santa Monica in the tournament semi-final at 7 p.m. Friday at Santa Barbara High.



In other Holiday Classic action Thursday, Roberto Nelson and his Santa Barbara Dons went toe to toe with Sean Park and his Dos Pueblos Chargers in a local basketball bout, and the final bell determined the winner. That would be Dos Pueblos, which prevailed, 51-50.

Nelson’s game-high 31 points was not quite enough. Dos Pueblos, behind Park’s 24 points and 19 rebounds, threw its tough team defense at Nelson & Co. and maintained control in the final minutes for the victory.

Down 50-49, Ryan Beall, after a solid 19-rebound performance, drove for what would be DP’s game-winning bucket with a minute and a half left. The Chargers then clamped down on defense to keep Nelson in check.

Dos Pueblos plays Agoura at 2:30 p.m. Friday, while the Dons keep swinging at 10 a.m. against Costa Mesa. Both games are at Santa Barbara High.

Bishop Diego, which fell to St. Margaret’s, 63-33, on Thursday, will try to bounce back against South Pasadena at 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Marcos High.

Thursday’s Scores

Green Division

Agoura Hills 80, Costa Mesa 31

Corona Del Mar 62, Pacific Palisades 59

Dos Pueblos 51, Santa Barbara 50

Mira Costa 72, Curtis 68

San Marcos 52, Oxnard 51

Santa Monica 55, Venice 43

Saugus 68, Burroughs 65

Upland 53, Clovis West 44

Gold Division

Northwood 59, Santa Barbara JV 25

Oak Park 55, Venice 43

St. Margaret’s 63, Bishop Diego 33

West Torrance 63, South Pasadena 33