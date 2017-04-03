San Marcos Wins 4 CIF-SS Academic Awards; Providence Boys Basketball Honored

Sports

San Marcos athletics won four CIF-Southern Section Academic Awards on Monday.

The Royals posted the highest cumulative grade-point averages for schools with enrollments of 1500 or more in baseball (3.71), boys cross country (3.79), girls cross country (3.92) and boys soccer (3.59).

Providence took top academic honors in boys basketball for schools with enrollment under 1499 with a cumulative GPA of 3.825.

Crossroads led all schools with seven academic team champions. San Marcos and Villa Park each had four.

In addition to the academic awards, the Women’s Southern California Golf Association (WSCGA) recognized the top three girls golf academic teams in each enrollment category with financial grants. San Marcos finished second behind Villa Park among schools with larger enrollments.

The academic team winners and golf grant recipients will be honored in a pre-game ceremony before the April 25th Los Angeles Angels game versus the Oakland A's.

To be considered for academic awards, teams must have a minimum of five student-athletes with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA average (4.0 scale) in the first semester or first two quarters of the 2016-17 school year. The highest team GPA in each sport category by enrollment determines the winner. The first place teams receive a banner to commemorate their achievement. All teams who participated and qualified receive Academic Award certificates for their student-athletes.

Several local teams finished in the top 10 of highest GPAs in the Southern Section. San Marcos had the most top five finishes for the fourth year in a row in the large schools category.

Second-place teams include San Marcos boys basketball (3.60), Dos Pueblos boys cross country (3.76), San Marcos girls soccer (3.85), Dos Pueblos boys tennis (3.77), Dos Pueblos girls tennis (3.90), San Marcos boys track & field (3.60), San Marcos girls tennis (3.74) and Dos Pueblos wrestling (3.44).

The local third-place teams were San Marcos boys golf (3.674), Dos Pueblos girls soccer (3.75), San Marcos softball (3.75), Santa Barbara boys swimming (3.647) and Dos Pueblos girls water polo (3.72).

Other place finishers include San Marcos boys tennis (5th, 3.7586), San Marcos boys water polo (5th, 3.581), Santa Barbara girls volleyball (5th, 3.72) , San Marcos girls swimming (5th, 3.71), Dos Pueblos softball (6th, 3.60), Santa Barbara girls water polo (6th, 3.68), Dos Pueblos girls swimming (7th, 3.698), Dos Pueblos boys track & field (7th, 3.84), Santa Barbara girls tennis (7th, 3.68), San Barbara High girls swimming (8th, 3.696), Dos Pueblos boys swimming (8th, 3.592), Dos Pueblos boys golf (9th, 3.57), Dos Pueblos girls volleyball (10th, 3.66), Dos Pueblos girls tennis (10th, 3.51), Santa Barbara boys golf (10th, 3.56), San Marcos girls volleyball (11th, 3.65).