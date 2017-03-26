Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:42 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

San Marcos Wins 4 Events at Easter Relays; Janelle Knight of SBHS Takes 100

Adaugo Oguejiofor of West Ranch won the girls varsity high jump at 5-foot-6. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 26, 2017 | 12:55 p.m.

The San Marcos girls won two relays and finished second in another, and Carolyn Weisman captured the triple jump at the 79th Easter Relays on Saturday at La Playa Stadium.

The Royals took top honors in the 4x200 relay in 1:45.81 and won the 4x800 in 9:53.61. Their second-place finish came in the sprint medley (1:55.15), which was won by Bakersfield in 1:51.35.

Santa Maria’s Nancy Juarez prepares to pass Fillmore’s Carissa Martinez en route to winning the mile. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Weisman went 35-7 to lead a county sweep in the triple jump. Natalie Tulloch of Cabrillo was second in 34-2.25 and Casidy Cunningham of Lompoc was third at 33-10.25.

MEET RESULTS

In the long jump, Cabrillo’s Haleigh Batty beat Allie Jones of San Marcos, 17-8.50 to 17-1.

Batty took second in the high jump at 5-4. Adaugo Oguejiofor of West Ranch won the event at 5-6 and Santa Barbara’s Cassandra Gordon tied for third with Jade Murray of Bishop Diego at 5 feet.

Janelle Knight of Santa Barbara High continued to lower her time in the 100 meters. She set another personal record at 12.33 to take first place on Saturday.

Christina Rice of Dos Pueblos took third in the 3200 at 11:21.10. Valerie Almanza of Channel Islands won the race in 10:55.35. In the mile, Santa Maria’s Nancy Juarez beat Almanza for the top spot, clocking in at 5:23.16.

There was tight local battle for the top spot in the boys triple jump as Brian Nnoli of San Marcos finished ahead of Daniel Burquez of Carpinteria, 43-02.75 to 42-11.

Carlos Aviles of Ventura won the discus with a throw of 164-3.50 (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

The high jump was won by Spencer Kemmerer of Dos Pueblos with a height of 6-4. He beat Omar Rivera of Foothill on fewer misses.

Devon Cetti of Santa Barbara finished third in the discus with a throw of 154-06.75. Carlos Aviles of Ventura won at 164-3.50 and Corbin Chronister of Liberty was second at 161-6.75

Lompoc’s Isaac Acosta won the 3200 in 9:48.22. His teammate Shemar Savage came in second in the 100 at 10.94. Branden Smith of Paraclete won in 10.86.

Logan Briner (4:36.27) and Travis Mullin (15.43) got third place in the mile and 110 hurdles, respectively. Morgan Garrett of Nipomo won the mile in 4:30.06 and Zack Nelson of Paraclete took the hurdles in 14.69.

San Marcos (8:21.31) finished second behind Bakersfield (8:07.65) in the 4x800 relay.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Morgan Garrett of Nipomo edges Camarillo’s Daniel Gomez at the finish of the mile. Garrett won in 4:30.06. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
