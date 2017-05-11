Baseball
San Marcos Wins Baseball Finale, Hopes for CIF Wild-Card Berth
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 11, 2017 | 7:34 p.m.
Jack Winterbauer of San Marcos pitched a complete-game 2-0 shutout against Ventura in the Channel League baseball finale on Thursday at Ventura.
The win gives the Royals an 18-9 overall mark and a 6-6 record in league. They hope to receive a wild-card berth in the playoffs when the pairings are announced on Monday.
Winterbauer allowed five hits and walked one.
Louie Shalhoob scored the Royals' first run in the third on a two-out single by Kyle Gonzalez, who went 2-for-4. In the fourth, Thomas Hantgin led off with a double and scored on a single to right by Vince Vogel.
