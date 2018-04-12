San Marcos Wins Crosstown Rivalry Meet Against Santa Barbara

Swimming

Tristan Depew and Hunter May combine to win four events individually and two relay event victories

San Marcos swim topped Santa Barbara High, finishing with a 127-57 win.

San Marcos swept a Channel League swimming dual meet with Santa Barbara on Thursday. The Royal boys won 127-55 and girls took a 105-62 decision,

Junior Fiona Kuesis led the San Marcos girls. She doubled in the the 200 and 500 freestyles and also swam on the 200 free and 400 free relays.

Sara Egmyr earned two third-place finishes in the 200 and 500 freestyles and senior Annika Dahlstrom had a personal best time of 1:12.96 in the 100 back.

"She had been sidelined last year due to a hip surgery," coach Chuckie Roth said. "Now in her senior year, she's found a new event and is swimming great. She will be attending Cal Poly in the fall. She is a great kid and has endured to be where she is now. Such a great story for a great kid.

Sophomore Ella Prentice won the 100 breaststroke in a 1:12.96.

"This was a big win for Ella and should be a confidence booster for her going into Channel League finals," said Roth.

For the Santa Barbara girls, Erica Becerra won the 200 IM and the 100 fly, while Lucia Venturini placed second in the 200 IM and the 500 free. Sofia Markiewicz (100 back) and Sofia Koch (100 breast) got third in their events.

Tristan Depew and Hunter May led the way for the San Marcos boys, winning every event they swam in the meet. Depew took home the 50 and 100 freestyle, while May claimed the 100 butterfly and 500 free. They both swam the 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.

The 200 free team of Depew, May, Matt Mills and Lorenzo Bertocco secured a CIF qualification time.

Royal Kyle Voulgaris got a personal best in the 4 x 100 relay and placed third in two other events. Matt Treadway secured a win in the 100 breaststroke and Matt Mills won the 200 free.

For the Dons, Miles Gaitan topped the 200 individual medley and the 100 back. Jascha Kostruba won the diving competition.

San Marcos (3-2, 2-0) hosts Ventura for another league meet on Tuesday. Santa Barbara hosts Dos Pueblos next Thursday

