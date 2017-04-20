San Marcos Wins Eleven Events in Thrashing of Buena

Swimming

The San Marcos boys swim team showed up strong in a Channel League meet against Buena by winning eleven events and taking the meet 133-57 on Thursday.

Koss Klobucher won four events and earned the praise of coach Jeff Ashton, who said, "Koss has been swimming great the last couple of weeks. He has battled illness all season and now that he is healthy has really been a boost for our team."

Klobucher won the 50 and 100-meter freestyle races, along with being part of the 200 and 400-meter freestyle relay winning teams.

Ashton also highlighted Sean Hopkins, who won won the 100-meter butterfly and was part of the winning 200-meter medley team. Ashton described Hopkins as "the hardest working kid on the team."

San Marcos improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in league play.

