Tennis
San Marcos, Santa Barbara Win League Matches
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | September 13, 2016 | 7:06 a.m.
Yuka Perera and Kelly Coulson each swept their three sets, powering San Marcos to an 11-7 girls tennis win at Ventura in a Channel League match on Tuesday.
The victory improved the Royals to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in league play,
San Marcos plays at Santa Barbara on Thursday.
Santa Barbara 15, Buena 3
Freshman Hannah Mendez rallied from a 4-1 deficit and won a set 7-5 in the Dons' league-opening win.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.