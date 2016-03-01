San Marcos Wins Golf Opener; Dos Pueblos Falls to Westlake

Sam Metzger opened the San Marcos boys golf season with a 76 to lead the Royals to a 409-411 non-league win over Arroyo Grande at Cypress Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday.
"We got the win, but we all know we need to improve a ton if we want to be a successful team this year," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "We need to learn how to adjust to the course conditions better. We did not adjust to the firm, slow greens today."
Owen Avrit of Arroyo Grande was the match medalist with a 74.
San Marcos 409,Arroyo Grande 411
AG scores
Jack Avrit 78
Mike Pitman 87
Brady MacMurphy. 88
Gabe Zufall. 84
San Marcos scores
Sam Metzger 76
Chris Wong. 80
Chad Visser. 81
Bennett Reichard. 81
Andrew Rice. 91
WESTLAKE 371, DOS PUEBLOS 394
Christian Heslin led three Chargers with scores in the 70s, but it wasn't enough to beat a strong Westlake team at Glen Annie Golf Course.
Heslin fired a 77 in the season opener. He was followed by Andres Fairbairn with a 78 and Mikha Benedictus at 79.
Westlake's Spencer Soosman shot a 70 for medalist honors
DP scores:
Christian Heslin 77
Andres Fairbairn 78
Mikha Benedictus 79
Zach Steinberger 80
Joseph Pigatti 80
