San Marcos Wins Golf Opener; Dos Pueblos Falls to Westlake

Golf

Sam Metzger opened the San Marcos boys golf season with a 76 to lead the Royals to a 409-411 non-league win over Arroyo Grande at Cypress Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday.

"We got the win, but we all know we need to improve a ton if we want to be a successful team this year," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "We need to learn how to adjust to the course conditions better. We did not adjust to the firm, slow greens today."

Owen Avrit of Arroyo Grande was the match medalist with a 74.

San Marcos 409,Arroyo Grande 411

AG scores

Jack Avrit 78

Mike Pitman 87

Brady MacMurphy. 88

Gabe Zufall. 84

San Marcos scores

Sam Metzger 76

Chris Wong. 80

Chad Visser. 81

Bennett Reichard. 81

Andrew Rice. 91

WESTLAKE 371, DOS PUEBLOS 394

Christian Heslin led three Chargers with scores in the 70s, but it wasn't enough to beat a strong Westlake team at Glen Annie Golf Course.

Heslin fired a 77 in the season opener. He was followed by Andres Fairbairn with a 78 and Mikha Benedictus at 79.

Westlake's Spencer Soosman shot a 70 for medalist honors

DP scores:

Christian Heslin 77

Andres Fairbairn 78

Mikha Benedictus 79

Zach Steinberger 80

Joseph Pigatti 80

