San Marcos Wins in Pre-Playoffs Basketball Road Trip

Boys Basketball

San Marcos took a Monday road trip to Whittier and came away with a 63-44 non-league boys basketball win over Pioneer High.

Kele Mkpado scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Royals.

"It was a good game for us in the sense that we had to get in the car and sit in traffic, get out of the van and perform just like we will have to in a couple weeks for CIF," San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said. "Having a road game like this was good practice for what's to come."

Ryan McCarthy gave the Royals a solid performance with eight points, six assists and two steals. Scott Everman had 10 points and five assists.

Boucher was pleased with players coming off the bench. Asher Luberto contributed eight points and Stef Korfas added six in the second half.

"I'm proud of our guys' effort tonight. We are continuing to see improvements every game, which is encouraging as we head into the post season," said Boucher.

The Royals close out the regular season at home Thursday with a Channel League game against Dos Pueblos.

