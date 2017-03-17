San Marcos Wins on Mason Metcalfe’s Walk-Off Hit in 8th

Baseball

Mason Metcalfe hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning, lifting San Marcos to a 2-1 non-league baseball win over Channel Islands on Friday.

The Royals improve to 7-1 on the season.

Senior Josh Kang drove in a run to give the Royals a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Channel Islands tied the score in the sixth.

Sophomore Isaac Villarreal was brought up from the JV team and pitched 6.2 innings. He didn't walk a batter. Senior Louis Shalhoob finished the game and earned the win.

Kyle Gonzalez and Ryan Guardino each had two hits for San Marcos, which plays Sunnyside High in a doubleheader on Saturday.

