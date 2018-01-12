San Marcos Works Its Way Back to Overtake Fired-Up Santa Barbara, 9-8

Water Polo

After all that happened in the Montecito area during the week, Santa Barbara High water polo coach Mark Walsh wasn’t sure how his team would respond when it got in the pool to play a rescheduled crosstown game against San Marcos.

Much to his delight, the Dons played a superb game, slowing down the CIF-Southern Section’s No. 6-ranked Royals and coming up short by one goal, 9-8, in the Channel League game.

Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh said the team knew families that were affected by the devastating mudslides in Montecito on Tuesday.

“It was a hard week for us as a program,” he said. “We cancelled practice on Tuesday. We had kids who couldn’t be here; we knew people who had lost families.”

There were heavy hearts, but when game time arrived his Dons were pumped up and ready to play, ready to avenge the 11-4 drubbing they took in the first meeting with the Royals.

“The game started and I just looked at the girls’ faces and I saw this exuberance. They just wanted to play,” Walsh said. “It was like, ‘Let’s just have fun. Forget about (the tragedy in Montecito) for an hour and let’s just have fun.’

“And they played like it. I’m really proud of them.”

Grace Raisin and Abigail Hendrix led the charge for the Dons. Raisin was tough inside, scoring two goals in the first period to get things started. She finished with three.

Hendrix poured in five from all over the pool. She got Santa Barbara even at 7-7 with 5:32 left in the fourth quarter with a beautiful lob shot to the far post.

“She says it’s not a lob, it’s an off-speed shot,” said Walsh. “She works on it a lot in practice.”

The Dons worked on slowing down the San Marcos counter attack and did a good job. They controlled the tempo for most of the game.

“I thought we did a better job controlling the offense in general,” Walsh said. “We were more patient. We knew what we did wrong the last time. We did a better job holding it on Grace’s side. She obviously did a great job, she drew a lot of ejections, scored some goals. Abigail made some nice shots from the perimeter, so that obviously helped us. Faith (Tedesco) played well in goal and our team scrambled on defense.”

San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth was impressed.

“They played well,” he said of the Dons. “We did a few things well and we were good enough to win, which is great. Hats off to them, they played a great game. I thought we ended up playing their game a lot rather than playing our game.”

Raisin got the Dons going after taking an early ejection. She scored back-to-back goals in the first period and then bounced one past goalie Sophie Trumbull for a 4-1 lead at 2:14 of the second period.

“Grace got kicked out in the very first possession and that actually ended up working out better for us because we had her spend more time on offense without her having the chance to get her second kick out,” Walsh explained. “It slowed the game down a little bit , which benefits us.”

Said Roth: “They tried to spread us out. When they go to that top row really far out, that spreads us out. It does become more of a one-on-one, half-court thing. You don’t have that counter.”

The Dons had chances to expand their lead on power plays, but they were unable to capitalize.

San Marcos took advantage and crept back. After Hendrix scored on an off-speed shot while under heavy pressure to make it 5-3 in the second period, Sarah Owens of the Royals answered with two goals to tie the score. She scored off an assist from Cassidy Miller and then beat a defender in the 2-meter area and finished for the tying goal.

“She’s a great shooter. She does a good job and we’ve relied on her a lot of times over the years. I’m super proud of her,” said Roth of the UCSB-bound Owens.

Santa Barbara hit the post and then San Marcos broke out on a fast break, with Owens feeding Piper Smith for the goal and the Royals’ first lead, 6-5, with 2:49 left in the third period.

Smith then made a field block and Akin beat Tedesco with a perimeter shot just inside the right post to give the Royals a 7-5 lead going into the fourth period.

Raisin fed Hendrix for a goal on a restart and Hendrix scored again after a steal by Georgia Ransone to knot the score at 7-7.

San Marcos then used its speed and defense to take the lead for good. Fiona Kuesis crashed the goal and scored on a rebound to give the Royals an 8-7 lead. Miller blocked a shot on a Dons’ power play, Smith blocked another shot and Trumble came up with a clutch save on another Hendrix off-speed shot.

“She had the best week of practice and she’s been playing so well,” Roth said of his UCSB-bound goalie. “That was like, ‘If Trumbull is on, we’ll be alright.’ And Trumbull was pretty good today, I thought.”

Miller ripped a shot to give the Royals a 9-7 lead with 1:11 left in the game and Trumbull made another save.

Hendrix scored in the final seconds for Santa Barbara.

San Marcos spread its scoring around with Miller, Owens, Kuesis and Akin each scoring two goals and Smith adding one.

“We came back from three goals, so to get three and win by one, that’s awesome,” Roth said. “We got four goals better in the game, that’s great. Good for my team to go down and find ways to come back.”

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.