San Marcos Wraps Up Third Straight Channel League Tennis Title

Freshman Alex Chow lost only one game in three set wins, and San Marcos played through gusty winds and beat host Cabrillo 18-0 to wrap up a third straight Channel League title on Thursday.

"We tied Santa Barbara for the league title in 1999 then didn't win again until 2017, so that was quite a stretch there," San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said. "I've been privileged to coach some awesome players, but this team is as deep as we've had at San Marcos in my 19 years."

The Royals are 14-0 and 9-0 in league.

"Our guys persevered in tough conditions today and I'm proud of them for working on their games despite the conditions," said Bradley.

Alexi Gill lost only three games at singles and senior Jimmy Wimbish played No. 3 singles and swept his sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-1.

"This is the best I've seen Jimmy play. He served well in the wind, knew when to attack the net, and showed great patience in the wind," said Bradley.

Bradley said the team of Jayden Duncan-Ronin Suzuki made good adjustments in crazy conditions. "They smartly kept their tosses low and spun their serves in with the strong winds."

He said Ivar Bjork and Alex Wilson played with incredible energy and passion. "They probably hit more overheads than they have all season today."

San Marcos plays at Ventura on Monday.

San Marcos 18

Alexi Gill 3-0

Alex Chow 3-0

Jimmy Wimbish 3-0

Bryan Shott-Alex Stefanov 3-0

Jayden Duncan-Ronin Suzuki 3-0

Ivar Bjork-Alex Wilson 3-0

