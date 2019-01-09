San Marcos Wrestlers Beat Cabrillo, Clinch CIF Berth

Wrestling

The San Marcos wrestling team clinched second place in the Channel League with a 54-27 home win over Santa Ynez on Wednesday,

"We handled our business and are 3-1 in league and secured the second seed in league; thus, we are playoff bound — first time in many years," said coach Daniel Sifuentez.

Brandon Gonzalez moved up to 170 pounds to face a tougher opponent and he scored a first-period pin. Gonzalez is now 15-2 on the season.

Matt Pencek scored a key third-round fall and the Royals also got pins from Chris Esparza, Luis Sanchez and Estevan Flowers.

"We’ve been putting a lot of time and continuous dedication into our season," Sifuentez said. "I still want to see our team a bit more physical. Like I tell my boys: ‘The way we perform in practice is the way we will perform on the mat.’

"Our hard work is obviously paying off now. But we still have a lot more work ahead of us."

The Royals (17-4 overall) finish their league duals next Wednesday at home against Cabrillo.