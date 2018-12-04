San Marcos Wrestlers Beat Two Teams at Nordhoff

Wrestling

San Marcos defeated Channel Islands and Nordhoff at a three-way wrestling dual meet at Nordhoff on Tuesday.

Five wrestlers won both their bouts by pins and another swept on points.

The Royals beat Channel Islands, 58-15, and edged Nordhoff, 26-22 and improved to 7-0 on the season.

Coach Daniel Sifuentez praised the performance of Brandon Gonzalez.

"This kid is something special," he said. "He completely dominated each match and won by pin. Brandon is a coach's dream with his hard work, leadership and his amazing positive presence"

Assistant Tony Becerra was impressed with Anthony Martinez. "He wrestled his tail off. He showed a heart of a champion," said Becerra.

The San Marcos wrestlers who went undefeated on the day were Gonzalez, Martinez, Jose Solas, Brian Fishmann, Matt Pencek and Daniel Velasquez.

San Marcos wrestles at Santa Barbara in the Channel League dual meet opener on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

