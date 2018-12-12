San Marcos Wrestlers Dominate Against Lompoc

Wrestling

San Marcos turned in a strong performance in beating Lompoc, 63-17, in a Channel League wrestling match on Wednesday at Lompoc.

Alejandro set the tone for the Royals by pinning his opponent. Daniel Velasquez followed with a first-period pin and Jose Lopez rode the momentum to another win by fall.



Luis Sanchez pulled out a tough decision to keep the momentum rolling.

"From there, we continued our dominance," said coach Danny Sifuentez.

Brandon Gonzalez and Anthony Martinez won by pins to run their records to 9-0.

"We had a great week to prepare and, as I tell my boys, the way we practice is the way we will perform on the mat. We executed our game plan to the max," said Sifuentez.

Also recording pins for the Royals were Esetban Flores and Thomas Badnais.

Next up for San Marcos is a showdown at Dos Pueblos on Wednesday night.



