Wrestling

San Marcos Wrestlers Finish Strong, Beat Santa Barbara, 45-27

Alejandro Rios Click to view larger
Alejandro Rios of San Marcos pulls down Santa Barbara’s Diego Barba during their 285-pound bout. Barba went on to record a pin in the second period. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 5, 2018 | 9:42 p.m.

Michael Esparza provided a spark for the Santa Barbara High wrestling team with a pin in the third bout of the night against San Marcos.

But the Royals battled back in the later matches and benefitted from some forfeit wins to take a 45-27 decision in the Channel League dual meet opener on Wednesday night at J.R. Richards Gym.

The Royals scored 18 points off two forfeits and a pin by Luis Sanchez at 126 pounds to take the lead for good at 30-21.

Santa Barbara narrowed the score to 30-27 after Robert De La Guerra scored a first-period pin against the Royals’ Derek Ramirez at 132 pounds.

A forfeit wins at 138 pounds followed by a quick pin from Ryan Fishman of San Marcos against Logan O’Keefe at 145 pounds clinched the match victory for the Royals, who improved their record to 8-0, 1-0 in league.

It was the first dual meet loss for Santa Barbara (2-1 overall, 0-1 in league).

 

“Fishman really sparked the team,” said San Marcos first-year coach Daniel Sifuentez. “He really gave us a tone for winning and we really needed that from our of senior. He stepped it up tremendously.”

Phoenix Lyle of SBHS Click to view larger
Phoenix Lyle of Santa Barbara throws Juan Salas of San Marcos to the mat. Salas recovered, built a 6-0 lead and won 8-3. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara coach Adrian Macias said the forfeits were due to illness and an injury.

“We’re banged up right now. We came in with four holes in our lineup,” he said. “We’ll have them filled when everyone is healthy.

“Aside from all the forfeits, we had five wins versus five wins on their end,” he added.

San Marcos won the first two bouts of the night by decisions.

Anthony Martinez scored an escape point late in the third period to take a 4-3 decision at 160 pounds against Edgar Diego in the first bout.

Juan Salas followed with an 8-3 win at 170 pounds before Esparza pinned Matt Pencek at 182 pounds to tie the score at 6-6.

“Michael is one of those guys from football coming out,” Macias said. “He’s got a great mentality and a hard work ethic, and he’s got a little bit of wrestling experience. He’s just a go-getter.”

After the Dons forfeited at 195 pounds, Jorge Contreras held off Chris Velasquez for a 5-4 win at 220 pounds. Velasquez ran out of time after recording a two-point takedown with five seconds left.

“Jorge lost to that same wrestler about three weeks ago," Macias said. "We went back to the drawing board and came back with a new game plan and he beat that kid."

Santa Barbara took a 15-12 lead when 285-pound Diego Barba used a foot hook to get Alejandro Rios off balance and then pinned him at 1:45 of the second period.

“We told him he had to get a pin and he got the job done when it came down to it,” Macias raved. “We’re so excited for Diego to join us. He’s a hard worker and has so much heart and mental toughness. So much credit goes to the team for recruiting him. He’s a beast.”

Sophomore sensation Brandon Lazcano (106 pounds) kept the momentum going for the Dons, pinning Daniel Velasquez at 1:08 of the third period for a 21-12 advantage.

Lazcano was coming off a third-place finish at the Newbury Park Invitational, where he took the No. 1 seed in his weight class to the third period and lost by a decision.

"He's a very good wrestler," said Macias.

Santa Barbara’s lead quickly evaporated after forfeits at 113 and 120 pounds. Sanchez then followed with second-period pin of the Dons’ Nash Arpa, giving San Marcos a 30-21 lead.

"I am proud of my boys," Sifuentez said. "The match was closer than I wanted, but we learned a lot about ourselves today. 

"Two weeks ago, we destroyed them, 57-18,  but they came out fighting. We had to reach deep and give it all we had to win this match."

De La Guerra kept Santa Barbara in the match before San Marcos won the final two bouts. 

In the final bout, Brandon Gonzalez was pushed by Santa Barbara’s Oscar Munoz at 152 pounds and won by a 10-6 decision.

"I was kind of expecting Brandon Gonzalez to finish it,” Sifuentez said. “That was the first match he hasn’t pinned a guy, so I was kind of disappointed by that.”

Overall, Sifuentez didn't like seeing so many losses by pins.

“Right now, it’s about mental toughness," he said. "I did not like the pins. We need to work hard. We’ll progress because it’s early in the season.

“We’re 8-0 and I’m happy about that, but we got a lot of work to do. Tomorrow is going to be tough practice.”

