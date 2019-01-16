San Marcos Wrestlers Take Care of Cabrillo, Finish 2nd in League, Qualify for Postseason

Wrestling

San Marcos got the job done and finished Channel League in second place with a 4-1 record after beating Cabrillo, 39-28, on Wednesday at Maury Halleck gym.

The Royals went 4-1 in league, losing only to champion Dos Pueblos, and are 18-4 overall.

"Tonight was a team victory," said first-year coach Danny Sifuentez. "We just wanted it more. I am very proud of my team. We fought and continued to fight throughout the match.



"We needed a victory like this tonight to keep the momentum going and get ready for CIF playoffs.

The Royals advance to the CIF Division 4 Duals on Jan. 26 at Royal High.

Brandon Gonzalez led three Royals with victories by fall.

"Brandon Gonzalez made a statement tonight and had a very convincing win by pin in the first round," Sifuentez said. "Brandon has that look back in his eyes. He’s going to be a force to be reckon with."

Matt Pencek and Estevan Flores also scored pins. The other wins were by points.



Sifuentez said the Royals have come together like a family.

"I have been preaching family throughout the season. I have been a part of a lot of teams but by far this is the closest and a real family environment," he said. "There is still a lot of wrestling left and we will continue to fight and give it all we got."