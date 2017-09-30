Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:20 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

San Miguel Families Get Keys to New Homes They Helped Build

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing works with low-income owner/builders

Families gather in front of one of the new homes completed under PSHH’s Owner Builder Program. Click to view larger
Families gather in front of one of the new homes completed under PSHH’s Owner Builder Program. (Courtesy photo)
By Andy Silverman for Peoples' Self-Help Housing | September 30, 2017 | 9:28 a.m.

After 14 months of hard work, the big day finally arrived for eight San Miguel families with dreams of home ownership.

Thanks to Peoples’ Self-Help Housing’s (PSHH) Owner Builder Program, and a lot of elbow grease, eight low-income families received the keys to their brand-new homes during a ceremony in San Miguel on Sept. 27.

After USDA Rural Development inspected the homes, John Fowler, PSHH president/CEO, board members, staff and other guests helped welcome the families to their new homes and congratulate them on their accomplishments.

The new homeowners were overjoyed to see this dream come true, and knowing they built their homes with their bare hands made the achievement that much more satisfying.

Under supervision of PSHH, the owner/builder families worked together to perform 65 percent of the construction labor, which includes forming the foundations, framing, window and door installation, interior finish and landscaping.

Contractors did the specialty work, including plumbing, heating, air conditioning, electrical, drywall, stucco and installation of tile roofs.

“Watching families who have just put so much time and energy into building these houses finally reap the reward never gets old,” Fowler said.

“We’re honored to be able to work side-by-side with dedicated individuals who show up every day and put in the work it takes to see this physically and emotionally demanding project through to the finish," he said.

"This program is all about people coming together to build something special that will improve the future of our community,” Fowler said.

To become part of PSHH’s owner/builder program, these low-income families had to qualify and learn the necessary financial and construction skills to build their new homes.

The three and four-bedroom, single-story homes range from 1,173 to 1,486 square feet and feature two baths and two-car garages. The homes are outfitted with energy-efficient components and exceed current energy efficiency requirements by more than 15 percent.

The owner/builder labor sweat equity reduced the cost of the homes and eliminated the requirement for a down payment. USDA provided the construction and mortgage financing.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected] or phone 781-3088.

— Andy Silverman for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 