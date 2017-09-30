San Miguel Families Get Keys to New Homes They Helped Build

After 14 months of hard work, the big day finally arrived for eight San Miguel families with dreams of home ownership.

Thanks to Peoples’ Self-Help Housing’s (PSHH) Owner Builder Program, and a lot of elbow grease, eight low-income families received the keys to their brand-new homes during a ceremony in San Miguel on Sept. 27.

After USDA Rural Development inspected the homes, John Fowler, PSHH president/CEO, board members, staff and other guests helped welcome the families to their new homes and congratulate them on their accomplishments.

The new homeowners were overjoyed to see this dream come true, and knowing they built their homes with their bare hands made the achievement that much more satisfying.

Under supervision of PSHH, the owner/builder families worked together to perform 65 percent of the construction labor, which includes forming the foundations, framing, window and door installation, interior finish and landscaping.

Contractors did the specialty work, including plumbing, heating, air conditioning, electrical, drywall, stucco and installation of tile roofs.

“Watching families who have just put so much time and energy into building these houses finally reap the reward never gets old,” Fowler said.

“We’re honored to be able to work side-by-side with dedicated individuals who show up every day and put in the work it takes to see this physically and emotionally demanding project through to the finish," he said.

"This program is all about people coming together to build something special that will improve the future of our community,” Fowler said.

To become part of PSHH’s owner/builder program, these low-income families had to qualify and learn the necessary financial and construction skills to build their new homes.

The three and four-bedroom, single-story homes range from 1,173 to 1,486 square feet and feature two baths and two-car garages. The homes are outfitted with energy-efficient components and exceed current energy efficiency requirements by more than 15 percent.

The owner/builder labor sweat equity reduced the cost of the homes and eliminated the requirement for a down payment. USDA provided the construction and mortgage financing.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected] or phone 781-3088.

— Andy Silverman for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.