San Roque Pet Hospital Has Free Pet Boarding During Evacuations

Montecito Pet Hospital has announced that its sister hospital, San Roque Pet Hospital, is offering free dog and cat boarding for those evacuating from their homes in Montecito, Friday, Feb. 1, through the weekend.
San Roque Pet Hospital and Montecito Pet Hospital are a part of the Santa Barbara Veterinary Group comprised of three locally owned veterinary hospitals, which also includes Goleta Airport Pet Hospital.
San Roque Pet Hospital is at 3034 State St., Santa Barbara, phone, 805-682-2647. Hospital hours: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Montecito Pet Hospital, Inc. is at 1252 Coast Village Circle.
— Jeanise S. Eaton for Montecito Pet Hospital.