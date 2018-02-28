San Roque Pet Hospital Offers Free Boarding for Evacuees

Montecito Pet Hospital has announced its sister hospital, San Roque Pet Hospital, is offering free dog and cat boarding for those evacuating their homes this week in Montecito.
San Roque Pet Hospital and Montecito Pet Hospital are a part of the Santa Barbara Veterinary Group comprised of three locally owned veterinary hospitals: San Roque Pet Hospital, Montecito Pet Hospital and Goleta Airport Pet Hospital.
Montecito Pet Hospital may be forced to close for 1-2 days due to mudslides and inaccessibility. All medical cases are being referred to San Roque Pet Hospital and Goleta Airport Pet Hospital.
San Roque Pet Hospital is at 3034 State St., Santa Barbara; phone 682-2647. Hospital hours ar 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
— Jeanise S. Eaton for San Roque Pet Hospital.