San Roque Pet Hospital Offers Free Pet Boarding During Evacuations

Montecito Pet Hospital, 1252 Coast Village Circle, has announced its sister hospital San Roque Pet Hospital is offering free dog and cat boarding for those evacuating from their homes this week in Montecito.
San Roque Pet Hospital and Montecito Pet Hospital are a part of the Santa Barbara Veterinary Group comprised of three locally owned veterinary hospitals: San Roque Pet Hospital, Montecito Pet Hospital and Goleta Airport Pet Hospital.
Montecito Pet Hospital may be forced to close for one or more days due to the weather, mudslides and inaccessibility. All medical cases are being referred to San Roque Pet Hospital, 3034 State St., and to Goleta Airport Pet Hospital, 300 Storke Road.
— Jeanise S. Eaton for Montecito Pet Hospital.