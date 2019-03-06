San Roque Pet Hospital Offers Free Pet Boarding During Storm Evacuations

Montecito Pet Hospital's sister hospital, San Roque Pet Hospital in Santa Barbara, is offering free boarding for dogs and cats for those evacuating from their homes this week in Montecito.

Montecito Pet Hospital may be forced to close for one or more days due to the weather, mudslides and inaccessibility. All medical cases will be referred to San Roque Pet Hospital and to Goleta Airport Pet Hospital. Phone 805-682-2647.

San Roque Pet Hospital and Montecito Pet Hospital are part of the Santa Barbara Veterinary Group comprised of three locally owned veterinary hospitals: San Roque Pet Hospital, Montecito Pet Hospital and Goleta Airport Pet Hospital.

San Roque Pet Hospital is at 3034 State St., hospital hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Montecito Pet Hospital is at 1252 Coast Village Circle. Goleta Airport Pet Hospital is at 300 Storke Road.

— Jeanise S. Eaton for Montecito Pet Hospital.