San Ysidro Ranch’s Larry Nobles Selected to Manage New Waterfront Restaurant Convivo

Convivo, Santa Barbara’s newest waterfront restaurant, is pleased to announce Larry Nobles as its general manager. Convivo is slated to open July 2016, inside the newly remodeled historic Santa Barbara Inn.

“Larry’s experience in the hospitality industry makes him the ideal choice for Convivo,” said Larry Mindel, proprietor of Convivo. “Beyond his proven ability to successfully manage some of the finest restaurants, his thorough knowledge of Santa Barbara positions him to be a strategic force behind the opening of Convivo, and we’re delighted to have him join our team.”

Most recently, Nobles served as restaurant manager for the San Ysidro Ranch, which was ranked the No. 1 hotel in America by Forbes and won Wine Spectator’s Grand Award in 2014 and 2015.

At San Ysidro Ranch, Nobles was responsible for overseeing its two restaurants (Stonehouse and Plow & Angel), private dining, events, catering and more.

Prior to his role at San Ysidro Ranch, Nobles was the general manager of both Stella Mare’s and Le Café Stella in Santa Barbara.

Before that he served as the restaurant manager at Holdren’s Steakhouse and was a mixologist at Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore.

Nobles has created cocktail recipes for establishments reaching from Maui, Hawaii, to New York City.

In addition to his in-depth knowledge of the restaurant and hospitality fields, Nobles is a Level 1 sommelier.

Nobles has been featured in Food & Home, The Tasting Panel Magazine, Travel + Leisure, 805 Magazine, Edible Santa Barbara and C Magazine. He was also named the Regional Winner of the Can-Can Cocktail Classic Competition.

Convivo is the newest restaurant to be opened by iconic restaurateur Larry Mindel and Chef Peter McNee.

McNee was executive chef at Mindel’s Sausalito restaurant Poggio Trattoria, where they formed a lasting friendship and partnership. Chef McNee was Mindel’s one and only choice to helm the kitchen at Convivo.

Mindel, the founder of Il Fornaio restaurants, opened an Il Fornaio some 20 years ago with the owner of the Santa Barbara Inn, Richard Gunner, who is the third collaborator behind Convivo.

