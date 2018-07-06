Sana Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation Opens Curtain on Asian American Film Series

The Ninth Annual Asian American Film Series opens Friday with the 2017 documentary Never Give Up! Minoru Yasui and the Fight for Justice, 7 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Alhecama Theatre, 215 A E. Canon Perdido St, Santa Barbara.

Never Give Up! tells the story of Minoru (Min) Yasui, the first Japanese American attorney in Oregon. Yasui initiated a legal test case by deliberately violating military orders that led to the incarceration of some 110,000 people of Japanese ancestry in U.S. concentration camps.

Yasui spent nine months in solitary confinement awaiting his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled against him.

After the war, he moved to Denver and continued to defend human and civil rights. In the 1970s and '80s, he spearheaded the redress movement to win reparations and a formal apology from the government for the injustices against Japanese Americans during World War II.

Yasui also reopened his wartime case; it was in appeal when died in 1986.



There will be a Q&A following the screening with the producer and co-director, Holly Yasui, Min and True Yasui's youngest daughter.

Holly Yasui studied film at the University of Southern California and the University of Wisconsin-Madison but did not work in the field. Instead she focused on writing, editing, and graphic design, which she practiced and taught in Seattle before moving to Mexico where she lives.

Since retiring from a grass-roots community development center in 2013, Holly Yasui has been devoted full-time to the Minoru Yasui Tribute project, co-founded with Peggy Nagae, Min Yasui's attorney.

Pre-film box meals will be available at each showing for $8 starting at 6 p.m. Call 805-961-5367 or email [email protected] to reserve a box. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are free for members of the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, sponsor of the film series. A donation of $5 is suggested for non-members

There is free parking in the lot at the corner of Santa Barbara and Canon Perdido streets, behind Panino.

— Zach VanHarn for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.