Monday, April 9 , 2018, 7:13 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Sand Berm Constructed at Goleta Beach to Protect from Winter Storms

The erosion-prevention measure is meant to shield beach park infrastructure during the expected El Niño winter storms

The Goleta Beach Park sand berm construction is expected to take two or three weeks.
The Goleta Beach Park sand berm construction is expected to take two or three weeks.  (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | December 1, 2015 | 5:35 p.m.

A 2,400-foot sand berm is being constructed along Goleta Beach Park in order to protect the beach from storm damage from the predicted El Niño.

The California Coastal Commission approved an emergency permit for a winter sand berm to be constructed along the shoreline.

County staff say the berm will help prevent major flooding and damage to park infrastructure, including sanitary sewer, electrical and water lines, recreational facilities, the Beachside Bar-Cafe restaurant, two restrooms and other infrastructure in the area.

It will stretch from the pier to the western end of the parking lot. 

The decision to put in the berm was made due to the extremely low levels of sand at the beach, higher tides than usual, and the major storm events anticipated this winter. 

“It’s supposed to be even stronger than what we’ve ever seen,” according to Jill Van Wie, capital projects manager for the Santa Barbara County Parks Department.

Van Wie called the emergency permit for the berm “a great proactive emergency step by the Coastal Commission.”

The sand berm is separate from the rock revetments that were installed at the beach years ago to protect park facilities and utilities from erosion.

The sand berm constructed with an emergency permit is expected to help protect infrastructure from winter storms. Click to view larger
The sand berm constructed with an emergency permit is expected to help protect infrastructure from winter storms.  (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

County staff recently submitted documentation to the Coastal Commission outlining how they were meeting the special conditions needed to keep the revetments in place.

The rock revetments would protect against normal storm levels, but this winter is anticipated to bring more heavy weather, Van Wie said.

Heavy equipment began moving the sand Tuesday, and the work will continue for the next two to three weeks.

The crews will be moving sand from the eastern side of the slough to create the berm.

At least three public access ramps will be installed and clearly marked along the berm to permit ongoing access to the beach. 

The project is funded with erosion prevention funding, a $1.5 million federal Coastal Impact Assistance Program grant, Van Wie said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Crews are moving sand from eastern side of the slough for the Goleta Beach Park sand berm. Click to view larger
Crews are moving sand from eastern side of the slough for the Goleta Beach Park sand berm.  (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 