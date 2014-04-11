Sandra Day O’Connor to Speak at UCSB on ‘Educating for Democracy in Digital Age’

The Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion and Public Life announces a free public lecture with retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor on Saturday, May 10.

The lecture will take place at 3 p.m. at Campbell Hall on the UCSB campus.

O’Connor served as deputy county attorney of San Mateo County from 1952-53 and as a civilian attorney for Quartermaster Market Center, Frankfurt, Germany, from 1954-57.

From 1958-60, she practiced law in Maryvale, Ariz., and served as assistant attorney general of Arizona from 1965-69. She was appointed to the Arizona State Senate in 1969 and was subsequently re-elected to two two-year terms.

In 1975 she was elected judge of the Maricopa County Superior Court and served until 1979, when she was appointed to the Arizona Court of Appeals. President Reagan nominated her as an associate justice of the Supreme Court, and she took her seat Sept. 25, 1981. Justice O’Connor retired from the Supreme Court on Jan. 31, 2006.

Justice O'Connor's publications include her biography, Lazy B: Growing Up on a Cattle Ranch in the American Southwest (2002) discussing her early life, family and growing up on a ranch in Arizona. O'Connor also wrote the national bestseller he Majesty of the Law: Reflections of a Supreme Court Justice, about the law, the institution of the Supreme Court, and life as a Supreme Court justice (2003). Her latest book, Out of Order: Stories from the History of the Supreme Court (2013), tells the story of how the high court has changed since its formation and how it works in relation to the legislature and the presidency. She has also written two children’s books, Chico (2005) and Finding Susie (2009).

For more information, call the UCSB Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion, and Public Life at 805.893.2317.

— Alena Nelson is an undergraduate assistant for the Walter H. Capps Center.