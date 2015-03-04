Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 2:51 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Sandra Knight to Serve Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria in New Joint Position

By Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. | March 4, 2015 | 12:29 p.m.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara and Girls Inc. of Carpinteria are proud to announce Sandra Knight as their new director of finance and administration.

Knight
Sandra Knight

Knight will split her time between the two organizations in this first-ever shared position between the two affiliates.

In her new role as director of finance and administration, Knight will be responsible for the accounting operations of both organizations, including producing financial reports and developing and monitoring the annual budget. She will also oversee human resources, information technology and physical infrastructure.

“Sandy comes to our organization with an impressive managerial, financial and nonprofit background, and a proven commitment to serving the youth in our community,” said Christi Sulzbach, Girls Inc. of Greater SB board president. “We’re pleased to have her take on this important role and know her expertise will prove invaluable and as we look to bolster our operational efforts and broaden our community outreach so that we can continue to inspire our girls to be strong, smart and bold.”

“I am happy to announce this new collaborative measure to share both the talents and expertise of our new director of finance and administration,” said Clyde Freeman, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria board president. “Sandy has a strong background in business administration, finance and budgeting, as well as a legal background. We are delighted to have her on board and look forward to availing ourselves of her knowledge and expertise. She is one more element of strength to assist all of our young ladies, both now, and for the future growth of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria and Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.”

Knight brings with her a decade of experience working in the nonprofit sector and 15 years in business management and finance.

Prior to joining Girls Inc., she served as the executive director of another nonprofit organization in the northern Santa Barbara communities of Solvang and Lompoc. In her capacity as executive director, she was responsible for the financial management of the organization, including preparing and implementing the annual budget, fundraising, and overseeing day-to-day operations, among other duties.

Knight also served as business manager for the Los Olivos School District, where she developed the district budget, oversaw the allocation and use of funds, prepared financial reports and projections, and managed all financial state reporting requirements. Previously, she managed the financial operations for several radio stations in Solvang and Santa Maria, which are owned by Knight and her husband.

She serves on the Board of Trustees of the Ballard School District in the Santa Ynez Valley, where she assists with reviewing financial information.

A former attorney with a focus on bankruptcy and contract law, Knight holds a J.D. from San Joaquin College of Law and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State University-Fresno.

For more information about Girls Inc. of Greater SB or Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, click here or click here, or call 805.963.4757 for Santa Barbara and 805.684.6364 for Carpinteria.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Girls Inc.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 