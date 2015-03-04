Sandra Knight to Serve Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria in New Joint Position

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara and Girls Inc. of Carpinteria are proud to announce Sandra Knight as their new director of finance and administration.

Knight will split her time between the two organizations in this first-ever shared position between the two affiliates.

In her new role as director of finance and administration, Knight will be responsible for the accounting operations of both organizations, including producing financial reports and developing and monitoring the annual budget. She will also oversee human resources, information technology and physical infrastructure.

“Sandy comes to our organization with an impressive managerial, financial and nonprofit background, and a proven commitment to serving the youth in our community,” said Christi Sulzbach, Girls Inc. of Greater SB board president. “We’re pleased to have her take on this important role and know her expertise will prove invaluable and as we look to bolster our operational efforts and broaden our community outreach so that we can continue to inspire our girls to be strong, smart and bold.”

“I am happy to announce this new collaborative measure to share both the talents and expertise of our new director of finance and administration,” said Clyde Freeman, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria board president. “Sandy has a strong background in business administration, finance and budgeting, as well as a legal background. We are delighted to have her on board and look forward to availing ourselves of her knowledge and expertise. She is one more element of strength to assist all of our young ladies, both now, and for the future growth of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria and Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.”

Knight brings with her a decade of experience working in the nonprofit sector and 15 years in business management and finance.

Prior to joining Girls Inc., she served as the executive director of another nonprofit organization in the northern Santa Barbara communities of Solvang and Lompoc. In her capacity as executive director, she was responsible for the financial management of the organization, including preparing and implementing the annual budget, fundraising, and overseeing day-to-day operations, among other duties.

Knight also served as business manager for the Los Olivos School District, where she developed the district budget, oversaw the allocation and use of funds, prepared financial reports and projections, and managed all financial state reporting requirements. Previously, she managed the financial operations for several radio stations in Solvang and Santa Maria, which are owned by Knight and her husband.

She serves on the Board of Trustees of the Ballard School District in the Santa Ynez Valley, where she assists with reviewing financial information.

A former attorney with a focus on bankruptcy and contract law, Knight holds a J.D. from San Joaquin College of Law and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State University-Fresno.

For more information about Girls Inc. of Greater SB or Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, click here or click here, or call 805.963.4757 for Santa Barbara and 805.684.6364 for Carpinteria.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Girls Inc.