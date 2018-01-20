Sandra ‘Sandy’ Kaye Garcia, 1945-2017

Posted on January 20, 2018 | 8:53 p.m.

Source: Sandy Stinson

Sandra “Sandy” Kaye Garcia, 72, of Santa Barbara, passed away on Nov. 27, 2017, at Serenity House after a year-long battle with cancer.

Born Sept. 7, 1945, in New Orleans to Katherine and Joseph Garcia, Sandy lived for 30 years in Mexico City, Puerta Vallarta, and Lake Tahoe before she settled in Santa Barbara in 2005.

Sandy served as a certified interpreter at the Santa Barbara Courthouse, where a tree will be dedicated in her honor.

Sandy is survived by her mother Katherine Garcia. her sister Patricia Garcia, niece Catherine Mattesich Taylor and nephew Rylan Mattesich, all of Sacramento; sister Lori Garcia in the Seattle area; and her stepchildren Ann M. DeKruyff, of Natick, MA., Juan G. DeKruyff, Jr. of Austin, TX., and Susan E. (DeKruyff) Covarrubia of San Antonio, TX.

She also leaves a trail of friends too numerous to mention, who are spread across the globe.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Jan 27 at Chase Palm Park Center, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CASA at SBCasa.Org.

— Sandy Stinson