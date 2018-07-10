Sandy Mitchell of Victorville, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1942-2018

Posted on July 10, 2018 | 12:21 p.m.

Source: Kimberly Mitchell

Sandy Mitchell of Victorville, Calif., lost her struggle with cancer on July 3, 2018, and died peacefully in her home with her beloved husband, Dr. Edward R. Mitchell, at her side. Her children, daughter Kimberly Mitchell and granddaughter Ivy along with son Jonathan Mitchell and wife Annarose, were able to be with her in her last days.

She was born Sandra Ann Harmon on Jan. 24, 1942, in Hollywood, Calif., to Ernest and Alice Harmon. She was the second of five siblings. She was preceded in death by Leo Harmon and Barbara Barker. She is survived by two sisters, Patricia Esebedo and Kathy Martinez. She is survived also by a large extended family, on both sides, that she cared for deeply.

She married at age 18 and traveled with Edward to Germany during his service in the Air Force. They were able to travel Europe together at that time and made lifelong friends. She then accompanied her husband to Missouri, where he studied to be an ordained minister.

In 1966, they moved to Santa Barbara, Calif., where they remained pillars of the community for well more than 46 years through the church they established that still remains, Grace Baptist Church. She was not only the beloved wife of the minister, she was actively involved in many ministries within the church. She served as Sunday School teacher, taught junior and primary church, did nursery care, and led many women’s Bible studies and groups over the years.

Sandy began her dedicated career at the Santa Barbara YMCA in 1966, and she retired from the Channel Islands YMCA Association as assistant to the president in 2007. Sandy loved the YMCA, the people and all that it stands for. She left a legacy of friendship and community involvement in her wake, having been a part of establishing the Santa Barbara YMCA as it stands today, as well as helping to create many of the after-school programs and new facilities that still exist throughout the Tri-Counties.

She was also a member of the Channel City Club of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Republican Women and the Goleta Women’s Club. She loved being involved in her community, and as a dedicated Christian, she taught Child Evangelism Fellowship and Awana in Santa Barbara for many years.

Once Edward and Sandy both retired, they moved to Victorville and became involved with Bible Baptist Church. Sandy continued to minister to children through Child Evangelism Fellowship there, and invested her time in the Victorville Woman’s Club.

Her memorial service will be held Saturday, July 14 at Bible Baptist Church, 12626 First Ave. in Victorville. The service will begin at 2 p.m., with food and fellowship to follow.