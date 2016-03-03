Sandy Peterson Named Santa Maria Family History Center Director

Santa Maria native Sandy Peterson has been appointed as the Santa Maria California Family History Center director. The center is located at 908 E. Sierra Madre in Santa Maria and serves the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding areas.

“The purpose of family history centers is to help families, youth and all who are interested in experiencing the joy of discovering their families by turning their hearts to their ancestors,” states the familysearch.org website.

“Our local Family History Center is a branch of the world-renown Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah,” director Peterson said. “We believe that families can be together forever, so our searching is more than a hobby, it brings lasting joy.”

Santa Maria Family History Center services are free and open to the public, and all members of the community are invited to visit and use the facility.

Hours are, Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. with additional hours Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. The center can be reached at 805.928.4722.

Trained volunteers are ready and waiting to help you get started. It’s that easy.

The Santa Maria Family History Center is operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which operates the largest Family History Library in the world, entirely with the purpose of helping anyone connect with their ancestors by locating certificates, census records and photos that can prove family relationships.

For more information, please contact Glenn Morris at 559.909.1012 or [email protected].

— Glenn Morris represents the Santa Maria California Family History Center.