Sansum Allergy/Immunology Department Moving

On Monday, July 17, the Sansum Clinic Allergy & Immunology Department will move to 51 Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara. The new location is adjacent to Sansum's Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine Department.

The Allergy & Immunology Department offers comprehensive care for children and adults with allergic and immunologic disorders, including the following:

Immunotherapy (allergy shots); pediatric and adult pulmonary testing; allergy blood and skin testing; patch skin testing; oral challenge testing; drug testing; lab and x-ray services.

The entrance to the new department is on Hitchcock Way, across the street from the YMCA and accessible from Highway 101 or State Street. The practice will be on the first floor.

— Elizabeth Baker for Sansum Clinic.