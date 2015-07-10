Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 3:55 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
Sansum Clinic Achieves Elite Status from California Association of Physician Groups

By Liz Baker for Sansum Clinic | July 10, 2015 | 10:48 a.m.

Sansum Clinic achieved Elite status in the California Association of Physician Groups' Standards of Excellence Survey for 2014.

CAPG annually assesses the key features and capabilities required for sophisticated healthcare systems to deliver in five essential domains:

» Accountability and Transparency
» Care Management Practices
» Health Information Technology
» Patient Centered Care
» Support for Advanced Primary Care

"We are proud to be recognized by our peers for strong performance on these key components of healthcare delivery," said Kurt Ransohoff, M.D., CEO and chief medical officer. "We have worked hard to put initiatives in place that improve the health of our populations and enhance the patient experience, while maintaining a focus on efficiency."

CAPG started the annual Standards of Excellence survey before the Affordable Care Act and it illustrates the organizations' long-standing track record of innovating reforms to integrate a disjointed healthcare delivery system that can serve as a national model for better patient care.

CAPG, formerly the California Association of Physician Groups, represents 150 groups that employ or contract with nearly 60,000 California doctors and provide care to 18 million Californians. CAPG is committed to improving healthcare for Californians and supports a progressive and organized system of healthcare delivery, which focuses on coordinated treatment plans and comprehensive coverage, including the most current preventive services and exams. This allows physicians to focus on illness prevention and proactive management of patients in order to maintain their optimum level of health.

The Standards of Excellence survey is a voluntary, critical self-assessment for CAPG’s 150 medical group members in California.

— Liz Baker is the marketing supervisor for Sansum Clinic.

 

