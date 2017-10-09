Sansum Clinic Adds Three Providers to Medical Staff

Sansum Clinic announces the addition of three new providers to its medical staff: Dr. Laura Conley, Dr. Elizabeth Krenz and physical therapist Matthew Bobman.

“Sansum Clinic has a long history of recruiting the best and the brightest providers from across the nation and we are pleased to welcome these highly accomplished providers to the Clinic,” said Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, CEO.chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic.

Dr. Conley joins the Urgent Care department at Pesetas Urgent Care & Multi-Specialty Clinic. She is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and received her medical degree at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine.

She completed her family medicine residency at UCLA/Santa Monica Hospital, Department of Family Medicine.

Dr. Krenz is an anesthesiologist and joins Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic. She is board-certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology and received her medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit.

Dr. Krenz completed her anesthesia residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, and was an Obstetric Anesthesia Fellow at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Bobman, DPT, is a physical therapist and joins the staff at Foothill Physical Therapy. He received his doctorate of physical therapy from Pacific University in Oregon.

To learn more about Sansum Clinic, visit www.sansumclinic.org.

— Elizabeth Baker for Sansum Clinic.



