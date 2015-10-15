Sansum Clinic and Others to Present ‘Healthy Aging Seminar’

Advice

The City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation, DASH (Doctors Assisting Seniors at Home), the Old Mission Santa Barbara, Our Gang of Union Bank and Sansum Clinic present the 2015 Healthy Aging Seminar.

The purpose of the seminar is to equip you with the tools, information and motivation to take charge of your health and well being. Join us for expert presentations, valuable take-home materials and healthy refreshments. This event is open to the community.

Presentations and their instrutors will include the following:

» There is More to WELLth than Money, Peggy Buchanan

» Resources for Your Plan, Joyce Ellen Lippman

» Joys & Challenges of Change, Jeanne M. West

» Aging: Bitter or Better, Father Charles Talley

Resources and information will be provided by Alliance for Living and Dying Well, Area Agency on Aging, Coast Caregiver Resource Center, Office of the District Attorney and Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation.

The seminar will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, at Carrillo Recreation center, 100 East Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

The cost is $10, and because space is limited, please reserve your spot by Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015.

To make a reservation please visit www.SansumClinic.org/classes or call 805.681.8976, option 5.

— Liz Baker is the marketing supervisor for Sansum Clinic.