Sansum Clinic Awarded Elite Status for Standards of Excellence Survey

Sansum Clinic has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year for its achievement of Elite status for the 2017 CAPG Standards of Excellence Survey.

The California Association of Physician Organizations (CAPG) is the largest association in the country representing physician organizations practicing capitated, coordinated care.

Each year, CAPG assesses tools and processes its members have in place to meet escalating expectations of healthcare purchasers and patients. The annual Standards of Excellence survey requires its participating members to report its data across six rigorous category domains:

Care Management, Information Technology, Accountability and Transparency, Patient Centered Care, and Group Support of Advanced Primary Care and Administrative and Financial Capability.

“Medical excellence is a never-ending journey and this award is meaningful recognition of our efforts to stay ahead of the curve and drive change in how patients receive care,” said Dr. Marjorie Newman, assistant medical director at Sansum Clinic.

Sansum Clinic is in the company of world-class institutions like Cedars-Sinai Medical Group, Scripps Physicians Medical Group, Sutter Medical Foundation – Sutter Health, and UCLA Medical Group that were also recognized with Elite status.

To learn more about Sansum Clinic, visit www.sansumclinic.org. For more information on CAPG, visit www.capg.org. Survey results are at www.capg.org/soe.

— Jill Fonte for Sansum Clinic.