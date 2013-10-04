Sansum Clinic Co-Sponsoring Oct. 22 Talk on Advance Directives

What is an advance directive? Do you need one?

An advance directive gives you control over medical decisions that will be made if you ever become seriously ill or injured and are not able to speak for yourself. Every adult needs one.

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well and Sansum Clinic are co-sponsoring a talk on advance directives from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 in the third-floor conference room at Sansum Clinic at 215 Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara.

Attend the program and you will:

» Receive a free copy of “5 Wishes,” a legal advance directive form.

» Learn how to make sure your doctors and family know your wishes.

» Learn who can speak for you if needed.

» Get pointers on how to have a conversation with your family so they are not left to guess what you would want.

Join us to have your questions answered.

The program is open to the community and free of charge. Click here to register, or call 866.829.0909.

— Margaret Weiss is the health education director for Sansum Clinic.