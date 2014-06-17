Sansum Clinic Earns 4.5 of 5 Medicare Stars on Clinical Care Report Card

Sansum Clinic received 4.5 out of a possible 5 stars on the Physician Group Clinical Care Report Card issued by the Integrated Healthcare Association.

The IHA measures the performance of physician groups in treating their Medicare Advantage patients on a subset of the Medicare Stars clinical quality measures.

"This is exciting news for Sansum Clinic. Our organization is focused on one thing — providing excellent medical care to our patients," said Kurt Ransohoff, CEO and chief medical officer at Sansum Clinic. "Ratings like this indicate we're doing our job well."

Sansum Clinic is the only medical group in Santa Barbara that earned 4.5 stars. Other well-respected medical groups that scored high in California are Cedars Sinai Medical Group and UCLA Medical Group with 4 stars and Palo Alto Medical Foundation/Sutter Health with 5 stars.

The Medicare Stars Physician Group Clinical Care Ratings are a set of 16 clinical measures which are collected from participating health plans and from self-reporting physician groups. Results are audited to ensure accuracy and consistency across groups.

Sansum Clinic received 5 Medicare Stars for the following clinical care measures:

» Breast Cancer Screening

» Colorectal Cancer Screening

» Diabetes Care: Medical Attention for Nephropathy

» Diabetes Care: Hemoglobin A1c Control

» Diabetes Care: LDL Cholesterol Control

» Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drug Therapy for Rheumatoid Arthritis

» All-Cause Readmissions

» Proportion of Days Covered by Medications: Oral Diabetes Medications

» Proportion of Days Covered by Medications: RAS Antagonists

» Proportion of Days Covered by Medications: Statins

The measures are based on the services provided to Medicare Advantage members who were patients of the physician group during 2012.

— Jill Fonte is the marketing director for Sansum Clinic.