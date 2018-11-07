Sansum Clinic Expands Urgent Care Hours

Sansum Clinic will be offering expanded Urgent Care hours starting Monday, Dec. 3. Urgent Care will be open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. every day of the week. The Urgent Care department is at Sansum’s multi-specialty facility, 215 Pesetas Lane, Santa Barbara.

“We know patients can’t plan for the unexpected, which is why we are offering expanded access to convenient medical care for urgent needs that don’t require a visit to the emergency department,” said Karen Handy, Sansum Clinic’s vice president of operations.

“Urgent Care is an excellent option when same day appointments with your doctor are unavailable or if you need immediate treatment outside of office hours,” she said.

To reach Santa Barbara Urgent Care by phone, call 805-563-6110. Holiday hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24; closed Christmas Day.

For more about Sansum, visit www.sansumclinic.org.

— Jill R. Fonte for Sansum Clinic.